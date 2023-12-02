Search for missing commando feared drown now using sonar

MELAKA: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for a commando feared drowned off Pulau Undan, Tuesday, continued today with the use of sonar by the Field Survey Team from the National Hydrographic Centre (PHN) Operations and Borders Branch.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Melaka and Negeri Sembilan director Capt (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak said the search on the sixth day today started at 7 am to locate the 25- year-old victim who went missing during a diving exercise.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is employing the services of a team from the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULPAK) to assist dives for high-potential sonar detection.

“For today’s SAR, the search area has been divided into four sectors for assets at sea and one sector for airborne assets,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said for today’s search operations, the team is using six assets comprising five sea assets and one air asset with a force of 189 personnel from various agencies.

As of 10 am today, the team have identified a number of potential spots detected by the sonar team and the divers conducted a search but nothing was found and were still continuing the dives.

“The public and the maritime community with information about the incident can share their information directly to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Operations Centre at 06-3876730 and MERS 999 which is operating 24 hours to assist in the operations,“ he said.

On Feb 7, the victim, L/Kpl Edrin Baintim, who was from the Army, believed to be from the Special Forces Regiment (Commandos), was feared drowned while undergoing diving training at 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Undan Island.

The victim went missing while taking part in the ‘Pari Harimau’ submarine course with six officers and 37 course participants from PULPAK Sungai Udang. -Bernama