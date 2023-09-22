Sec-gen: MoHE nurtures and supports talents

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The country's higher education sector, which is led by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), always supports students, no matter what field they are interested in, including the sports arena.

MoHE secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar (pix) said in addition to focusing on academic excellence, contribution to society and close ties with industry, the country's higher education sector also places great emphasis on efforts to develop talents in the sports arena.

“With all the achievements accomplished in the field of sports at the university, national and international levels, we are on the right track in boosting the national sports excellence ecosystem.

“The achievements of the institutions of higher learning (IPT) athletes have been opening the eyes of all parties in the country’s sports arena,“ he said when launching the 28th edition of the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Student Sports Carnival (KARiSMA) 2023 at UiTM Penang here, today.

He said wushu exponent Tammy Tan Hui Lin’s success of winning the gold medal at the World University Games (Universiade), for example, had ended the country’s 38-year wait for a maiden Universiade gold medal.

“That is a most glorious success of IPT athletes and also MoHE sports in line with the objective of the IPT Sports Development Policy or DPSIPT which is a catalyst for improving the performance of IPT athletes,“ he said.

Abdul Razak said the ministry has always and continues to provide solid support, especially in looking after and appreciating the athletes by offering the outstanding athletes scholarship to deserving individuals.

Between 2010 and this year, more than 1,900 outstanding IPT athletes were given the scholarship. -Bernama