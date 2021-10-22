Second edition of SUKPAR expected to attract 10,000 participants

PUTRAJAYA: After being postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the second edition of the Federal Territories Parliament Sports Carnival (SUKPAR) kicked off today, virtually.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim(pix) said SUKPAR 2021 which would last until Dec 5, was expected to attract 10,000 participants.

He said there were four events to be competed, namely e-sports (FIFA22 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), virtual run (individual 15 km), virtual combat (silat, taekwondo, karate) and archery challenge (recurve, compound, barebow).

“SUKPAR 2021 is held to revive sports activities as well as inculcate active and healthy lifestyles among the people in the Federal Territorries.

“However, the selection of the events was made carefully to ensure full compliance with the standard operating procedures set by the government, just like the National Sports Day 2021 celebration which was held on Oct 9,” he said in his speech at the launch of SUKPAR 2021, here, today.

SUKPAR, which involves the participation of those from Federal Territories parliamentary constituencies, was first held in 2019 with the aim of instilling a sporting culture and inculcating the spirit of unity among the people in the Federal Territorries.-Bernama