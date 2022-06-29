Sedania’s fintech CEO bestowed with lifetime achievement award

KUALA LUMPUR: Sedania As Salam Capital Sdn Bhd (Sedania As Salam) CEO Khairul Nisa Ismail was bestowed with the distinguished entrepreneur lifetime achievement award at the gala dinner and awards presentation ceremony of the World Digital Economy & Technology Summit 2022 on June 28.

Sedania As Salam Capital Sdn Bhd is a fintech subsidiary of Sedania Innovator Bhd.

The ceremony recognised the outstanding achievements of influential individuals within the digital and technology sectors. Nisa was one of the enterprising individuals conferred with this special award by Malacca governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

“It is truly an honour to be presented with this accolade, especially as I have always been a vocal advocate of digital transformation and its thriving role in driving business and economic growth,” said Nisa.

“The 2022 World Digital Economy & Technology Summit’s theme of creating opportunities, endless possibilities is also something that I strongly resonate with and thus, I am committed towards leading my ever-dedicated Sedania As Salam team in accelerating the digital banking-readiness of financial institutions.”

“The recognition accorded to Nisa is a remarkable milestone for Sedania as a whole and truly showcases the company’s brand name in an even brighter light,“ said Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor.

“The evolution of Sedania As Salam under Nisa’s leadership accurately personifies our mission to improve lives sustainably, as the As-Sidq platform has continuously incorporated technological improvements which simultaneously fulfilled the needs of our financial institutions clientele and enhanced the public’s access to financing.”

The summit is a high-level event bringing together key stakeholders in the digital economy to discuss key trends, strategic challenges, major issues and risks impacting on our digital future. It is a meeting of minds from technologists, digital entrepreneurs, corporate executives, policy advocates, digital natives, health specialists, educationists, and civil society to take stock of the future digital economy and to be future ready.