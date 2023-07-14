Selangor gov't pledges to facilitate Tesla's entry

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government welcomes Tesla Inc’s planned investments in Malaysia and is prepared to facilitate the electric car maker’s entry into the state to set up a headquarters, service centre and experience centre this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the presence of Tesla would show the investor community’s confidence in the Selangor state administration and attract more international companies in the battery technology field to invest in the state.

“It will also enhance interest among the younger generation to be more involved in high-technology fields, particularly the clean technology industry. This is not only important for the private car industry but also for use of clean energy batteries in the public transport industry like rail, bus and van.

“This development is in line with the state government’s desire to develop Selangor into the state with the most efficient 5G facility in Southeast Asia, apart from serving as a platform to attract more local and foreign investors to offer higher paying job opportunities to the people in Selangor,” he said in a statement here today.

He said among the locations identified for Tesla’s ventures were in Petaling and Sepang districts, and the relevant authorities were ready to facilitate and coordinate the entry of these investments.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier said Tesla founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk had told him about the proposed investments during their virtual meeting today, which was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. -Bernama