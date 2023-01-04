Selangor JPJ personnel aided accident victim, did not cause crash

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has denied claims that a roadblock set up by the department led to a motorcyclist being injured in an accident recently.

The allegations had gone viral on social media, depicting two JPJ personnel near the victim, who was lying prone on the road.

The department clarified that the two personnel were at the location to aid the victim and diverted traffic after they discovered him lying on the ground after having met with an accident.

The JPJ personnel were patrolling around Kilometre 4.4 of the New North Klang Straits Bypass from Bandar Sultan Suleiman heading to Shah Alam at around 5.40 pm on March 28.

The two personnel then placed safety cones and contacted 999 for paramedic assistance, the department said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident occurred when the victim lost control and crashed. The victim subsequently received further treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

The department also said that it viewed any negative perception cast on the department seriously and such matters would directly interfere with the investigation by authorities and affect the reputation and good name of the JPJ. -Bernama