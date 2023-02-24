Selangor Maritime search continues for fisherman missing in Sementa waters

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is stepping up efforts to find a fisherman who reportedly fell into the sea off the coast of Sementa in Selangor early today.

Its director, Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar said the missing victim, identified as Raiman Suyud, 54, had gone fishing in a boat with a friend at 11.30 pm yesterday (Feb 22).

“Their boat was hit by a trawler without navigation lights at about 5.30 am and as it broke up, both were thrown into the sea.

“The victim, who could not swim, had leg cramps and was swept away, while the other swam to the shore and was rescued by a fishing boat nearby,” he said today.

He said the missing victim was last seen wearing a soldier’s camouflage attire and white long pants.

Siva Kumar said the search operation is being coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) and the search was activated at 11.20 am today with a Perkasa 36 boat.

“Meanwhile, a Carilamat Forward Base (PHC) was also set up at the Sementa Fishing Pier in Kapar. As of 7 pm today, the victim has not been found and the search has been postponed due to poor visibility.

“Today’s search area was a radius of 10 square nautical miles around Sementa waters,” he said.

Besides MMEA, the search also involved the Marine police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue (JBPM) team, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the local fishing community. -Bernama