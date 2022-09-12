Selangor Sultan revokes Najib and Rosmah’s titles

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has ordered that the state awards which carry the titles of ‘Datuk Seri’ and ‘Datuk’ bestowed on former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak be revoked, effective today.

In a statement today, State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim said the withdrawal of the Keahlian Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.), First Class which carried the title of ‘Datuk Seri’, awarded in 2004, and Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.), Second Class in 1992 with the title of ‘Datuk’ was made by the Selangor Sultan after discussing the matter with the Dewan Diraja Selangor (Royal Selangor Court).

He said revocation of the state wards was made based on the conviction and jail sentence imposed on Najib due to abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Last Aug 23, the Federal Court upheld the conviction and jail sentence imposed earlier against Najib by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Haris said the Selangor Sultan also withdrew the state award with the title, ‘Datin Seri’, bestowed on Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, effective today.

He said Rosmah was awarded the Keahlian Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S), First Class in 2005 which carried the title, Datin Paduka Seri.

The revocation followed her conviction and jail sentence on three charges of soliciting and receiving a bribe. On Sept 1, the High Court convicted and sentenced Rosmah on all the charges.

In the same statement, Haris said the state award and title of ‘Datuk’ bestowed on an individual, named as Mohd Arif Ab Rahman, was also revoked, effective today.

He said the Keahlian Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S) award received by Mohd Arif in 2005 which carried the title, ‘Datuk’, Darjah Kebesaran Setia - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S), Third Class in 2003 and Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S) Fourth Class in 2001 were all ordered to be revoked by the Selangor Sultan.

This was due to his conviction and jail sentence imposed on him by the Sessions Court being upheld by the High Court on Jan 23, 2021.

Haris, who is also the registrar of the state awards, said the revocation was the prerogative of the Sultan under Articles XXXVIII and XXXIX of the Selangor State Constitution, 1959 and State Awards Statute based on the convention practised in this state. -Bernama