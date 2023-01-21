Selangor Sultan,Tengku Permaisuri extend Chinese New Year greetings

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today extended their Chinese New Year greetings to all those celebrating the festival.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed the hope that the celebration will continue to be an important element in strengthening unity and harmony among the various races in Malaysia.

In their Chinese New Year message via the Selangor Royal Office Facebook account, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said the Lunar New Year should be celebrated in an atmosphere of goodwill, full of tolerance and mutual respect.

“Hopefully this year will bring prosperity, joy and happiness to all of us,“ Their Royal Highnesses said.

In the same post, Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin shared several photographs of their visit to the Pinang Peranakan Mansion in George Town, Penang recently.

The mansion, built around 1893, is now a museum that houses various antiques, artifacts and a collection of the lifestyle of the Peranakan or Baba-Nyonya community. -Bernama