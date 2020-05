SHAH ALAM: Selangor state assemblyman for Selat Klang, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (pix) has been slapped a RM1,000 compound for hosting an Aidilfitri gathering of more than 20 people recently.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the order to impose the compound was issued by the deputy public prosecutor today after Abdul Rashid was found to have violated the standard operating producer (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“We received the order from the deputy public prosecutor to compound him (Abdul Rashid) as the organiser of the Aidilfitri gathering.

“Police will contact Abdul Rashid to be present at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters to be issued the compound letter,” he told reporters here today.

Baharudin said based on investigations, the guests who were present at the official residence of the exco member in Section 7 during the Aidilfitri celebrations were Abdul Rashid’s supporters.

However, he said, Abdul Rashid who is also chairman of Selangor Bersatu did not expect the number of people who attended the gathering to exceed the number of invited guests.

The investigations into the case are being conducted according to Regulation 7(1) of the The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations (No 6) 2020.

Last Wednesday, a photograph went viral on the social media showing Abdul Rashid with more than 20 people outside a house during the recent Aidilfitri celebrations.

Netizens have since questioned whether the SOP of the CMCO did not apply to the VIPs. -Bernama