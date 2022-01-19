Seni Jaya debuts Malaysia’s first smart digital out-of-home ads

PETALING JAYA: Seni Jaya Corp Bhd has unveiled Malaysia’s first programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) advertising services on Jan 15 with collaboration with integrated car e-commerce platform Carsome.

For the service debut, it had enlisted 50 cars from Carsome equipped with car top LED screens displaying advertisements for Carsome cruising around Klang Valley.

The pDOOH network system is powered by a proprietary software that allows advertisers to purchase ads, customise various parameters, and monitor their ad campaigns on a user-friendly platform.

The ads are displayed via car top LED screens installed on e-hailing cars.

Seni Jaya CEO Jeff Cheah See Heong is excited to launch the country’s first mobile pDOOH advertising services, developed using proprietary technology.

“We see this as a game-changer in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. We believe pDOOH will revolutionise the OOH space as technologies such as the cloud system and artificial intelligence become more integrated into our day-to-day lives.”

Cheah said the service is driven by data analytics and has various advantages over regular OOH mediums as it allows for parameters such as weather, time, geography, and others to trigger the selection of ads for display. This ensures the content reaches the right demographics, and in turn, creates maximum value and impact for advertisers.

“pDOOH’s high customisability enables us to serve both large corporations as well as small and medium businesses to advertise in the OOH space efficiently, emulating one of the important appeals of digital online ads.”

He said it has secured a number of high-profile clients for the services, pointing out that Carsome, for one, is an early adopter and understands the potential of this innovative solution. The group expects many more to come onboard soon.

Through a tie-up with a regional e-hailing service provider, Cheah stated that it is capable of generating over 30 million impressions per month via the initial fleet of 200 cars in the Klang Valley.

“Looking ahead, we plan to add another 300 cars by year end. In terms of geographical expansion, we will be extending services to Penang and Johor, before introducing the technology to other countries in the Southeast Asia region.”