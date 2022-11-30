Senior citizen claims trial to shooting cat with air rifle

MALACCA: A senior citizen pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of shooting a cat with an air rifle at a house in Bukit Rambai in June.

Aziz Tambi, 62, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

The offence was allegedly committed at No 430-1, Jalan Tanjung Minyak, Bukit Rambai, at about 2.30 pm on June 18.

The charge framed under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 provides for a fine not less than RM20,000 and not exceeding RM100,000, or three years’ imprisonment, or both if convicted.

Bail was set at RM5,000 with one surety.

Earlier, at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, Aziz also pleaded not guilty to possessing an air rifle without a licence at 8 pm at the same place and on the same date.

The charge was framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides imprisonment for up to seven years, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both if found guilty.

For this case, Magistrate Nabilah Nizam allowed the accused bail at RM2,500 with one surety.

The court then fixed Jan 11 next year for document submission for both cases.-Bernama