Senior citizens all excited to vote

GOMBAK: The voting process at the SK Klang Gate, here, is smooth, according to voters, with no glitches cropping up.

Zainun Jantan, 71, who arrived at the polling station at 9.30am said it took her about 20 minutes to queue and vote.

“There is a special lane for senior citizens, all the Election Commission (EC) officials were very helpful to us. The voting process was so quick,“ she said.

Zainun’s husband, Hasan Suboh, 81, said he got up in the morning and was all excited to vote.

“I woke up at around 5am, asked my wife to get ready with me, and have our breakfast. Around 9.20am. we walked here feeling good because not every year you can vote,“ he said.

Kamarzul Bahrain, 54, said this year’s polling session was unlike the past.

“I came here about 9.50am and 10 minutes later, I’m out of the polling station. It was easy and not a hassle at all,“ he said.

The polling station here has 2,245 registered voters.