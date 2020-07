ALOR STAR: A senior federal counsel pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with accepting bribe, involving RM100,000.

Lim Cheah Yit, 42, who is with the Office of the Penang Legal Adviser, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Murtazadi Amran.

He was charged with accepting the RM100,000 bribe from one Goh Kim Heong as an inducement to influence the Penang Prosecution Director to charge one Chan Eng Leong for an offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Alor Setar Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Office here at 12.43 pm last May 18.

Lim, represented by lawyer Ang Chun Pun, was allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety and also ordered to report himself at the MACC office in Putrajaya once a month.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar and Fairos Danial Mazlan prosecuted.

The court set Aug 19 for mention. -Bernama