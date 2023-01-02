Seven men arrested, syabu worth RM1.5m seized

KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested five men, including five family members, and seized 41.81 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, which was packed in Chinese tea packets and worth RM1.5 million, in raids in Pokok Sena and Bertam here last week.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the raids were carried out following tip-offs from the public and intelligence by the police.

“In the first raid at a house in Pokok Sena at 8.45 pm on Saturday, the police arrested five family members, between 26 and 54, and confiscated 11 plastic packets of Chinese tea and two transparent packets containing 11,448.70 grammes (gm) of syabu worth RM412,112.

“The police also seized some equipment believed to be used to repackage the syabu,” he told a press conference here today.

He said that based on a preliminary investigation, the house, which belonged to one of the family members, was used as a place to store and re-package the drug.

Mohd Shuhaily said the second raid was conducted at 8 am last Sunday at a kiosk in Bertam where a trader and an unemployed man were arrested and the seizure of 30 packets of Chinese tea containing 30,358 gm of syabu worth RM1.09 million.

The drug was found in Perodua Myvi which was parked there, he said.

Following the arrest of the seven men, he said, the police also seized three other cars, namely a Toyota Alphard, a Vios and a Ford Ranger, and RM1,000.

He said of those arrested, five tested positive for drugs and five had previous records for crime and drug-related offences.

All of them are in remand until Feb 3 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. -Bernama