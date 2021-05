KUALA LUMPUR: Several passengers were injured in an incident involving two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains on the Kelana Jaya line tonight.

Several videos and photos of the incident showing the condition of the trains with broken glass panels as well as several passengers injured with bleeding heads are being shared on several social media platforms.

Netizens have also been sharing updates on the situation, which is believed to have taken place at the KLCC LRT station. Police and paramedics are at the scene to assist the injured victims.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad in a statement tonight confirmed the incident, saying that its trains numbered 40 and 81 were involved in an incident and that its team was managing aid and rescue work.

“Please remain calm and follow all instructions. We apologise for any concerns and worries. We are working as fast as we can to provide assistance and control the situation,“ the statement read.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah is currently at the scene. — Bernama