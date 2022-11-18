Shahidan lodges police report on misleading flyers

ARAU: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Arau parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, has lodged a police report regarding the distribution of flyers bearing his photograph but with words urging people to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Shahidan’s representative Mohd Faizal Mohd Arif, who lodged the report on his behalf, said the leaflets were aimed at misleading voters in the constituency.

“I received a message in an Arau WhatsApp group informing me that such leaflets were widely distributed in the Arau constituency.

“The leaflets claim that Shahidan was contesting on a BN ticket and voters should support BN,” he told reporters outside the Arau police station today.

The incumbent Arau Member of Parliament decided to stand on a PN ticket after he was dropped by Umno from contesting in GE15.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi confirmed receiving the report and said police were investigating the matter.-Bernama