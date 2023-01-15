Sheng Tai International to develop Malacca as international fashion city with inaugural Straits Gala event

MALACCA: Sheng Tai International Sdn Bhd (STI) launches into the new year with great pace to achieve its vision of elevating the historic state of Malacca into an international fashion city. The visionary development company founded by property developer Datuk Leong Sir Ley held its inaugural Straits Gala 2023 on Friday night at The Sail Superdome, located at its iconic mixed-use development, The Sail Melaka. The event was attended by around 1,000 guests, including international investors from over 15 countries such as Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, China, Dubai, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, the Middle East, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and more. “After three years of living under a worldwide pandemic, when lockdown was lifted I

recognised that there emerged a ‘new language’ that revolved around initiatives such as art and culture, wellness, fashion and artificial intelligence (AI).”

“It inspired me to gather international business owners from around the world, who through these initiatives, would come to The Sail and help us start new businesses, create job opportunities, facilitate the import of talent into the city and showcase Malacca on the international stage,” explained Leong. The Straits Gala 2023 saw a mutual coming together of global entrepreneurs at The Sail Melaka. There was keen interest from businesses in Japan in wellness and art and culture initiatives, with Russians interested in the AI space and others expressing their interest in the other initiatives, all underpinned by STI’s core strength of property tourism.

Both international and local guests were treated to a fashion parade headlining designer talent from the Straits Designers’ Gallery (SDG), featuring exciting designs by Bill Keith and an array of over 30 local and international labels (from Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia) and designers including Angelique, Auratier, Bill Keith, Carro, Diane & Norule, Erdan, Gillian Hung, Variante, Faramas and Myriad Grand Monde. The line-up also included promising new talent from fashion graduates at the University Technology Mara (UiTM) in an effort to nurture new talent. The event was also an evaluation platform for Fashion TV Academy Malaysia’s trained models, with top graduates standing a chance to participate in international events held by FashionTV Paris. During the evening, guests also enjoyed spectacular performances by talented artistes such as violinist virtuoso Megan Mei, popular singers Jaclyn Victor and Kenny Low.

In line with the travel-oriented theme of The Sail Melaka, STI is taking property tourism to a whole new level. By complementing the local property market, The Sail will bring in new business opportunities, boosting the economy and creating jobs, leading them to a higher living standard as prosperity flows into the area.

Leong’s ambition includes helping to create job opportunities that will lead to a higher living standard as prosperity flows into the area, “starting with jobs related to the fashion and arts via our Straits Designers’ Gallery (SDG) and FashionTV Malaysia modelling academy”.

“I am happy to support and encourage Datuk Leong’s initiatives to not only develop existing business opportunities but also encourage new business migration. She is doing this by cleverly using the initiatives of art and culture, fashion, wellness and artificial intelligence, combined with property development,” said Malacca governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.