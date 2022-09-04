Sierra Leone starts voter registration ahead of general elections

FREETOWN: The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) started voter registration Saturday in readiness for the general elections next year.

The Electoral Commission told Xinhua that the voter registration process would be in two phases, and each phase will take 15 days, adding that over 2,000 registration centres have been established across the country.

“I encourage every eligible Sierra Leonean to turn out in your numbers and present yourself at the registration centre where you intend to vote and update your details,“ said Mohamed Konneh, the Chief Electoral Commissioner of ECSL.

He said the commission is working in collaboration with the security sector to ensure that citizens have unhindered access to the registration centres and be registered.

“We want to exercise our right in 2023 and the only way to do so is to register. Amid the economic hardship, we can only effect change when we register,“ said Mohamed Kamara, a resident in Freetown.

Sierra Leone's general elections will take place on June 24 next year.-Bernama