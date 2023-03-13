Singapore and Johor agree to explore new areas of cooperation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Johor have agreed to explore new areas of cooperation, and to continue to cooperate closely for the mutual benefit of the people, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The ministry said the republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan visited the southern state of Malaysia today.

During the visit, MFA said Balakrishnan had an audience with Johor’s ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, called on the Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and met the Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Minister Balakrishnan and the Johor leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and close ties between Singapore and Johor,” said MFA in a statement.

MFA said they welcomed the full resumption of cross-border visits and exchanges between Singapore and Johor since the reopening of borders.

“The leaders were happy to note the good progress made on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project and the commencement of ferry services between both sides, which will enhance connectivity and alleviate congestion on the Causeway,” it said. - Bernama