SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has given its citizens an assurance that there are sufficient food supplies and there is no need to rush to stock up on essentials like rice and instant noodles.

“Our supply lines for these essentials are intact and there is no risk of us running a shortage of essential food or household items,“ wrote the republic’s Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on his Facebook page.

“We also have our national stockpile for essential items.”

Chan noted that his ministry was in close contact with the retailers.

He said he was aware that there have been many reports this evening of people buying food and household items at the supermarkets.

“This has resulted in photos of temporary empty shelves in our supermarkets circulating on social media,“ he said.

“I understand that people are concerned after the announcement yesterday afternoon that we have raised the DORSCON level to orange.

“We have done so as there are now a few local cases without any link to previous cases or travel history to China,“ he wrote at length.

Chan stressed further that “this is a scenario that we are prepared for and we will put in place additional measures to minimise the risk of further transmission.”

Singapore has today confirmed three additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the republic, bringing the total to 33 cases.

Singapore has also stepped up risk assessment from DORSCON Yellow to Orange as there are now local cases without links to previous cases or travel history to China.

Note : DORSCON or ‘Disease Outbreak Response System Condition’, is a colour-coded framework that shows the current disease situation.

It also demonstrates what needs to be done to prevent and reduce the impact of infections.

Of the confirmed cases, two have been discharged and two are in critical condition in the ICU. — Bernama