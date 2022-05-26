Singapore's HSA warns consume ‘Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1’ could cause tadalafil 'overdose'

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has advised members of the public not to purchase or consume ‘Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1’ marketed online as a natural product containing “herbal ingredients of high quality” that enhances men’s sexual health.

After receiving feedback on two cases of adverse effects seen in consumers, tests conducted on the coffee product found contrary to the advertisement claims, it is not natural or herbal and instead contains high concentration of an undeclared synthetic potent medicinal ingredient, ‘tadalafil’.

According to HSA, one consumer was admitted to the hospital emergency department after he experienced adverse effects such as body aches, chills, migraine, tightness around the jawline.

“Another consumer experienced priapism or prolonged erection of about four hours long after taking the product. Priapism is a serious condition and can lead to penile tissue damage and permanent loss of potency if not treated immediately,” it said in its website.

HSA said consumers who consume the product according to the labelled instructions for use - one sachet daily - could be overdosing on more than 10 times the usual prescribed dose of tadalafil.

Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be given under medical supervision, it said.

“Tadalafil can also pose serious health risks to certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems. It can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates,” HSA explained.

‘Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1’ is sold on local e-commerce - Shopee, Lazada, Qoo10 and Carousell - and a social media platform - Facebook -.

HSA said it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and has issued warnings to the sellers.

“All sellers and suppliers must stop selling or supplying ‘Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1’ immediately. HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and/or supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients.

“Sellers and suppliers who are selling or supplying ‘Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1’ are liable to be prosecuted and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000,” it said.-Bernama