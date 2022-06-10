Singapore seizes rhinoceros horns, biggest seizure to date

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board of Singapore (NParks) seized 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns that were being smuggled through Changi Airport, estimated to be worth around S$1,200,000.

“This is the largest seizure of rhinoceros horns in Singapore to date,” said NParks in a statement issued here today.

NParks said airport security and its K9 Unit detected and inspected two pieces of baggage and found 34 kg of rhinoceros horns.

The owner of the bags who was travelling from South Africa to Laos through Singapore was immediately arrested, it said.

According to NParks, rhinoceros are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and international trade in rhinoceros horns is prohibited.

Singapore is a signatory to CITES and is committed to international efforts to curb illegal wildlife trade to ensure the long-term survival of these animals, it said.

NParks noted that a genetic testing is being carried out at its Centre for Wildlife Forensics to identify the rhinoceros species.

“The horns will subsequently be destroyed to prevent them from re-entering the market, disrupting the global supply chain of illegally traded rhinoceros horns,” it said.

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, NParks said the penalties for the possession of CITES-scheduled species in transit in Singapore without a valid CITES permit, is a fine of up to S$50,000 per scheduled species (not exceeding an aggregate of S$500,000), and or up to two years’ imprisonment.

The same penalties apply to the possession of or transhipment of CITES-scheduled species, including their parts and derivatives, it said.

Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives, said NParks. - Bernama