Singaporean flexes academic results on dating app

ONLINE DATING can be quite a challenge nowadays as it is saturated with many looking for love or other connections which is what makes it difficult to stand out from the competition

A Singaporean man decided to show off his academic prowess and flex his results online, according to a viral Twitter post by a woman who came across his profile while swiping through a dating app.

Most often in dating app profile pictures, there are those who show off their physical attractiveness, cool interests or chiseled physique but this man chose the unconventional route of displaying his university exam results on the app as one of his profile pictures.

His profile showed that he is a 23 year old mechanical engineering student studying at the highly esteemed Nanyang Technological University.

The young student’s picture of his excellent results are dated back to 2021, with an A+ being the majority of his grades.

Netizens who came across the post praised his unusual tactics in finding a partner online and some found his method attractive while others pointed out how it is a Singaporean trait to show off one’s academic skills.

“Some men flex their cars (or) attractive physique. While some men flex their excellence in academics,” a netizen commented.

“I’m extremely attracted to this,“ another netizen added.

“Can’t get more Singaporean than this,“ a netizen quipped.

At the time of reading, the Twitter post has since been deleted.