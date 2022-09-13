Single doping case will result in disqualification of weightlifting team at Sukma

JOHOR BAHRU: Any weightlifters who fail doping tests being conducted ahead of the NSC XX Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 will cause the disqualification of the whole weighlifting team from their state, said Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) president Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

He said MWF was taking a firm stand as it did not want the games to be marred by doping, as happened at the 19th Sukma in Perak when two weightlifters tested positive for banned drugs.

“In a day or two, doping test results will be out. If any athlete is tested positive, MWF will suspend the participation of the association from the state concerned in this Sukma.

“Do not tarnish the image of your state. MWF will take stern action in this matter to prevent a recurrence of previous incidents. Go all out to compete and show that you are a clean weightlifter,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Ayub said as usual, MWF would be cooperating with ADAMAS to conduct the pre-games doping tests.

He said the cost of the doping tests would be borne by the state sports council.

A total of 126 weightlifters from 14 states are scheduled to compete in the games, which begin in the Klang Valley on Friday.-Bernama