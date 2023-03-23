Single mother fined for prostitution

GEORGE TOWN: A single mother was fined RM2,500, in default four months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for prostituting herself.

Magistrate Azlan Basri meted out the fine on the 43-year-old woman, from Jalan Pokok Sena, Kedah, after the woman pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a hotel in Jalan Penang here between 2 am and 2.25 am last March 19.

Two other women pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to a similar charge and were allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety each.

The court set June 28 for mention of their cases.

In another court before Magistrate R. Manomani, two other women, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge and were allowed bail of RM3,000 each with one surety.

The court set April 28 and June 28 for mention of their cases, respectively.

All the women were charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to a year, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Syairah Aqilah Khalil and M. Darrshini, while lawyers from the National Legal Aid Foundation Cheah Eng Soon and Hazarul Iqram Rozahan represented all the accused. -Bernama