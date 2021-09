KUANTAN: Six men, including five Indonesians, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in immoral activities in Kuantan, said district deputy police chief Supt Muhammed Rizal Kamarudin .

He said the men aged between 30 and 35, who were dressed in women’s clothing, were detained during Ops Pasar mounted by 30 enforcement personnel last night.

“All the suspects were detained in the alleys around the Kuantan Central Market while they were believed to be waiting for customers,” he said, adding that the gang’s immoral activities had raised concerns in the local community that the matter had been made viral on social media.

“The five foreign suspects were also found to be undocumented immigrants,“ he told a press conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters here, last night.

Muhammed Rizal said during the raid the suspects tried to escape and some even climbed onto the roof of a nearby building, but nothing untoward happened.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour and the five foreigners are also being investigated under Section 61 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act for not having a valid travel pass and Section 15 (1) (c) for overstaying. -Bernama