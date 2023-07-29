Six-state elections begin today with nomination of candidates at 173 centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-state elections kick off today with the nomination of candidates at 173 centres across the states.

All the nomination centres will be opened at 9 am.

Prospective candidates representing political parties or contesting on an Independent ticket in the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu have until 10 am to submit their nomination forms to the returning officer at all nomination centres.

Apart from the 245 state seats, also to be held is the by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat, which was declared vacant following the Terengganu Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The 14-day campaign period for the state elections and the by-election will begin after the official announcement of candidates is made by the returning officer and will run until 11.59 pm on Aug 11.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election and early voting on Aug 8.

It is the first time the six states are holding their state elections separately from the General Election.

The State Assembly of Kelantan, which has 45 seats, was dissolved on June 22, followed by the 56-seat State Assembly of Selangor on June 23.

The 40-seat Penang State Assembly, 36-seat Kedah State Assembly, and 32-seat Terengganu State Assembly were dissolved simultaneously on June 28, while the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Assembly completed its full five-year term before being dissolved on July 1.

According to EC’s statistics, a total of 9,773,571 registered electors were eligible to vote in the six state elections with Selangor having the highest number at 3,747,057; Kedah (1,585,085); Kelantan (1,411,912); Penang (1,234,198); Terengganu (930,894); and Negeri Sembilan (864,425).

Meanwhile, fair weather is expected in Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu in the morning today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

On its website, the department, however, said rain is forecast in one or two areas in the interiors of Selangor, while thunderstorms in one or two places are predicted in Negeri Sembilan. -Bernama