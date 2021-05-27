Skull, bone fragments found in oil palm plantation near Teluk Intan

TELUK INTAN: A skull and several bone fragments believed to be that of a human were found in Seri Intan oil palm plantation, Batu 5, Jalan Maharajalela here yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the skull and bone fragments were found scattered in the farm by a Bangladeshi worker who was spraying weedkiller before auxiliary police at the farm immediately informed the police at about 11.30 am.

Ahmad Adnan said following that, the D10 Forensic Unit together with the Dog Unit (K9) of Perak contingent police headquarters immediately rushed to the scene and collected 22 specimens and soil samples for further investigation.

“No other discoveries such clothing or weapon were found at the scene which could be linked to criminal elements.

“A skull believed to be of a human was found in an area with oil palm trees and fragments of hand bones, pelvis, teeth and thighs were scattered in the area about 10 to 20 metres from each other and it is believed the body could have been eaten by wild animals, namely lizards and dogs,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ahmad Adnan said the skull and bone fragments were sent to the Teluk Intan Hospital Forensic Department for post-mortem.

He said those who lost a family member were asked to contact the police to assist in the investigation to trace the identity of the victim.-Bernama