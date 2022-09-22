Small entrepreneurs urged to use PEDi to expand business

ALOR SETAR: Small entrepreneurs are urged to take advantage of the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economic Centre (PEDI) to grow their business through the e-commerce platform.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-COMM) Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek (pix) said the government’s aim was to help these entrepreneurs improve their socio-economic status, especially those in the rural areas.

“I would like to encourage small entrepreneurs who are not yet on the e-commerce platform to come to PEDI for more information on how they can promote and market their products more effectively.

“Looking at the current trend, people are doing business through the e-commerce platform as it is easier and does not require a high cost. There are PEDI entrepreneurs who can increase sales from RM500 to RM10,000 via e-commerce, so take this opportunity to improve your business,” he said after a working visit to the Seberang Terus PEDi, here, today.

“To date, there are 25,136 active PEDI entrepreneurs throughout the country, among whom, 2,374 are in Kedah.

“So far, 3.2 million participants have attended PEDI training nationwide. Most of these PEDI entrepreneurs involve those selling food products, besides clothing and cosmetics.

“The level of sales obtained by these entrepreneurs depends on the type of product sold but there is a significant increase when they use the e-commerce platform,“ he added.

Mohammad also said that the ministry planned to establish a PEDI in the state constituencies that had yet to establish it to benefit all communities.

“This is not just to help entrepreneurs, it also improves the digital literacy of the local community as well as provide computer and Internet facilities to people in the area,“ he said.-Bernama