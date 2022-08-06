Small fire at HTAA, health operations not affected

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department confirmed that there was a small fire incident at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here at noon today.

However, hospital staff managed to control the fire, and the incident did not involve any accidents or injuries.

State health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the incident involving the Main Switch Board in the building next to the hospital’s food service unit building had affected the electricity supply to the medical system, including the air conditioning and vacuum system in the main block of the hospital.

“However, the oxygen supply system and general supplies such as lights, fans and telephones were not affected. The hospital, in collaboration with the concession company and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, has immediately executed a recovery plan.

“Almost the entire affected system was restored at 8 pm, while the vacuum system is expected to be fully restored by midnight tonight,” she said in a statement.

Dr Nor Azimi also said that operations in wards, operating theatres and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) continued as usual without transferring patients.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department’s Forensics Team was still conducting inspections and investigations to identify the cause of the fire, she added.-Bernama