Solution to reduce trial period for Syariah Court cases needed: Mohd Na'im

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities in charge of syariah law need to look for a solution to reduce the trial period of Syariah Court cases, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said.

He said there were concerns that injustice among parties involved would occur due to a long waiting for a case to be settled.

“So the Malaysia Syariah Judiciary Department, the Syariah Court, and syarie lawyers need to look for ideas on how to shorten the duration for completing a case.

“Because the longer a case drags on, there will be injustice done to parties involved. So we need to ensure the goal is the same. Need to be smart in balancing how to speed up cases but at that same time not prejudice issues,” he said when launching the Free Syarie Consultation Programme in conjunction with Ramadan 1444H at the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court complex today.

On guidelines for politicians to hold talks at mosques, he said the matter was within the jurisdiction of the state government and at the federal level, such as the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM), would only coordinate.

On the consultation programme, Mohd Na'im sid the initiative, implmented by the Syarie Legal Assistance Centre (BAGUS), was the best approach in providing consultative services to the B40 group and was capable of reducing the rising rate of divorce cases.

He said the programme also aimed to ensure all Muslims in the country had access to justice even if they were from the lower-income group.

“It is also part of the service by the Syariah Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PGSM) for the Mulsim community in the country, in line with their expertise,” he added.

The consultation programme will be held from March 27 to April 20 from 10 am to 1 pm from Mondays to Thursdays at the BAGUS-PGSM operations room in all states involved, including Melaka, Perak, Penang, Kelantan and Kedah. -Bernama