Somalia’s PM congratulates Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) on his recent appointment as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

In his message, Barre said that it is his conviction that under Anwar’s leadership, the existing friendly relations between Mogadishu and Kuala Lumpur will flourish and gain strength, delivering mutual benefits for their respective people.

Barre who is a graduate of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), said that Somalia and Malaysia share a longstanding and substantive relationship, reinforced by their strong historic ties and robust trade and cultural cooperation.

“We attach great importance to the development of our relations to enhance the depth and extent of our bilateral cooperation and expand them to new and emerging areas,” he further said.

Barre’s congratulatory message was made available to Bernama by Somalia’s embassy in Malaysia.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.-Bernama