KUALA LUMPUR: Five Cabinet ministers have yet to complete their asset declarations, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix). “So far 97% of the Cabinet members have declared their assets, only five have not and I am not going to name names “ he said during the Minister’s Question Time. He added he would pay them extra attention to ensure that the process is sped up.

“I will also pay special attention to the deputy ministers and Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs,“ he said. He acknowledged that the members of the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had successfully declared their assets. He stressed that the PN administration was still new. Muhyiddin said he was wrong about the time frame ministers and deputy ministers had to declare their assets. “I mispoke and the time frame I had in mind was similar to what PH used for asset declaration, which is three months.

“The time frame to declare the assets is not one month, it is three months. I apologise,“ Muhyiddin said when responding to an additional question by Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) who reminded him of his remarks on March 11 when he said his ministers and deputy ministers must declare their assets within a month. The Prime Minister said the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) has yet to submit its policy report on political funding to the government.

He said the committee has been tasked to prepare a policy report on political donations.

“The National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), as the coordinator on this bill for laws on political donations has not received any reports from PSC as of July 16,“ he said. He said this might be because the PSC is newly formed under the PN administration.

He said a political funding law was necessary to oversee any contributions to political organisations. The Prime Minister said the government will continue its fight corruption according to the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019 to 2023.