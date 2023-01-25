Song from India’s ‘RRR’ nominated for best original song at Oscars

NEW DELHI: Indian blockbuster RRR’s catchy musical number, Naatu Naatu, has been nominated for the Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The song from the Telugu action film, which won the Golden Globe award earlier this month in the original song category, will compete against four other nominated songs, Xinhua reported.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday evening.

RRR, which stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt, is an action thriller about two revolutionaries who fight against British rule in India. The film is written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Two Indian documentaries were also nominated.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, United States, on March 12. -Bernama