Southbound Elmina R&R on Guthrie Corridor Highway closed for four months

KUALA LUMPUR: The Southbound Elmina Rest and Recuperation area along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) will be closed for four months beginning today to give way to upgrading works.

PROLINTAS Expressway Sdn Bhd (PESB) in a statement today said the initiative was in line with PROLINTAS’ continued commitment to providing the best service to highway users, and the R&R was expected to be opened again by mid-April next year.

“Following the closure, existing facilities such as food stalls, surau and toilets will not be in operation. A such, GCE users are advised to use the facilities at the Bukit Jelutong Rest Area,” the statement read.

GCE users can contact the customer service hotline at 1-300-88-0035 for further information and get traffic updates at @GCEtrafik, www.prolintas.com.my and the PROLINTAS Highways official Facebook page. — Bernama