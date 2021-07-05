Special sitting of Dewan Rakyat set for five days from July 26 - PMO (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A special sitting of Dewan Rakyat will be held for five days from July 26.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today said that the Senate, however, will convene for three days from Aug 3 to 5.

“The government has agreed to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a special sitting of the third session of the 14th Parliament to be held for five days from July 26 to 29, and also on Aug 2, 2021,” it said.

The special sitting is to explain to all Members of Parliament about the National Recovery Plan and to amend all legislation and rules to enable Parliament sitting to be held in a hybrid manner.

The PMO also said that in accordance with Clause 3 of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution, the Proclamation of Emergency and emergency ordinances promulgated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall be laid before both Houses of Parliament.

The statement also said that the special sitting will be held according to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry.

All members of the Cabinet have also been notified about the matter through a Cabinet note, it said.

Last month, the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Riáyatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah expressed the view that Parliament sitting should be held as soon as possible to enable the National recovery Plan and emergency ordinances to be debated. — Bernama