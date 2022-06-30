Special Task Force shows govt’s commitment in tackling inflation: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly-formed Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation shows that the government is committed to tackling the pressing issue affecting the community and is not detached from the public, as alleged by certain quarters.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president-designate Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the party welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on the matter and urged the task force to step up enforcement to curb profiteering by unscrupulous traders.

“We have received numerous feedback that some traders were jacking up prices, in some cases beyond the ceiling price set by the government. The government must be seen to be cracking down on these errant businesses and throw the book at them,” she said in a statement today.

Zuraida said PBM is optimistic that the multi-ministerial effort can help contain inflation to a manageable rate and asked Malaysians to realise that the rising prices of goods and services are mainly due to external factors, such as the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and uncertain global weather conditions.

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister pointed out that compared with other countries, including developed ones, Malaysia has a track record of keeping the lid on inflationary pressure.

“For example, the United Kingdom recently announced that its inflation rate was at 9.1 per cent, the highest in 40 years. In the United States, it was 8.6 per cent, also another four-decade high, while in Malaysia, the inflation rate for May was at 2.8 per cent, as announced by the Statistics Department recently,” she said.

Zuraida said the government should also be commended for setting the ceiling price for chicken at RM9.40 per kg as this will enable Malaysians to purchase the food item at a more affordable price.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced that the Cabinet has agreed to form a Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation to help Malaysian families face the rising cost of living.-Bernama