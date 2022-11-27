Statement on BN proposal to appoint five Umno MPs as ministers fake

KUALA LUMPUR: A media statement claimed to be from Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir on the proposed BN five parliamentarians to be appointed ministers in the unity government is false.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in denying the claims on his official Facebook page shared the link to the false media statement.

In the false viral statement, the five MPs from BN nominated as ministers were Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan as Home Minister; Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (Finance Minister); Datuk Azalina Othman (Law Minister); Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin (Education Minister); and Datuk Mohamad Alamin (Works Minister).

In addition, Mohamad who is also BN deputy chairman has been named as the deputy prime minister candidate.-Bernama