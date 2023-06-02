Store used to misapprporiate subsidised LPG raided in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 177 filled and empty liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in a raid at a store in Kampung Bemban, Mambau here yesterday.

Its Negeri Sembilan enforcement director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said in the raid, conducted at 10.50 pm, his team also confiscated a lorry and equipment used to siphon the LPG gas, such as hose, pump sensors and weighing devices, with total seizures amounting to RM38,320.

The seizures included 63 50-kg cylinders, with 24 of them filled wiith subsidised LPG, and 114 empty 14-kg LPG cylinders, he said in a statement today.

He said the store was believed to be used as a place to transfer the LPG from the 14-kg cylinders to the 50-kg cylinders which are meant for industrial use.

Following iinspection, it was found that the premises had not been issued with any permit or Letter of Authorisation to deal with LPG controlled goods.

Muhammad Zahir said two Myanmar male workers at the store, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested to help with the investigation. -Bernama