JOHOR BAHRU: The RM150 eBelia credit from the government to youths and students at higher learning institutions (IPT) recently, have been utilised to purchase necessities and learning supplies online.

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) student Mohamad Al B M Shamsul Bahari said he used the monetary assistance to buy learning equipment online such as study lamps and tripods to facilitate his learning process at home.

“I just made my credit redemption through Touch & Go e-wallet, and I am also able to purchase some household necessities for my parents,” said the 22-year-old student when contacted by Bernama here today.

Sharing similar sentiments, another 24-year-old varsity student, Mohammad Syahmi Nawawi, said the initiative was a great help for students like him to buy basic supplies at home for sustenance.

Using platforms such as Shopee and e-wallet, he said the programme also promotes online transactions in line with the government’s effort in promoting a cashless society.

For Nor Amirah Jamaludin, the assistance, to some extent, has helped to alleviate her parents' burden in covering her expenses as a student.

“Previously, I relied on the money given by my parents to buy necessities such as personal care items and education supplies, but now, with this assistance, I can lessen their burden. I am also planning to save some for future use,” said the USIM student.

The eBelia programme is one of the initiatives announced under Budget 2021, which aims to help relieve the financial burden as well as promote cashless spending amongst youths and full-time Malaysian students at registered local IPTs.

The claim period for the eBelia credit is from June 1 to July 22, and the credit can be spent until July 31. -Bernama