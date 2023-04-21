Sudan conflict: Two Malaysians successfully transferred to safety, said Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians who were in Sudan have been moved to a safe location, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the operation was a preparatory step by the Malaysian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, to gather Malaysians in a safe location for the evacuation process out of Khartoum later.

“Alhamdulillah, yesterday, after making an in-depth assessment and with a mandate from the Wisma Putra Special Team, our Embassy officers in Khartoum managed to bring out two Malaysians from their place to a safe location.

“In the operation, our officers also helped with moving two Canadians, one American and two United Kingdom citizens from the area,“ he said in a statement.

Zambry said that although the operation was extremely high-risk, it had to be carried out to ensure the safety of Malaysians who needed help.

The situation in Sudan, especially in most locations in Khartoum, is getting worse all the time with the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Commenting further, Zambry said the situation in Sudan is very complex and frequently changing, with both warring parties still fighting.

He said that the ceasefire that has been proposed several times by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United States has not been observed by the warring parties.

“Let us pray to the Almighty to take care and protect the safety of our people in Sudan, and for the operation to bring them back to their homeland to be eased,“ he said. -Bernama