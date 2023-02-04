Sultan Nazrin breaks fast with media reps, receives RM1.64m in business tithe

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah graced a ceremony to break fast with members of the media, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate and private sectors, government-linked companies and youths at Istana Iskandariah, here, yesterday.

Also in attendance was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Sultan Nazrin also consented to receive the business tithe (zakat) amounting to RM1.64 million from five corporations to be handed over to the MAIPk.

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar led the company in presenting its business tithe amounting to RM520,000; followed by CelcomDigi Berhad, represented by its head of Government Affairs Roslan Rosli (RM419,454); and Telekom Malaysia, represented by its general manager Badrul Hisham Bahari (RM309,855).

Meanwhile, Boustead Plantations Berhad, led by its director Izaddeen Daud, handed over RM295,247; and GB13 Group Sdn Bhd, represented by its chief executive officer Balakumarr Karupiah (RM100,000).

Sultan Nazrin later performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers with the guests. -Bernama