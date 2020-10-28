Sungai Pelek assemblyman released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Pelek state assemblyman Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew (pix), who is being investigated in connection with social media posts allegedly insulting to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has been released on police bail.

“Yes, he (Liu) has been released on police bail,“ Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed told Bernama.

Liu was detained by the police earlier today to record his statement regarding the case at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters.

Following that, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Liu was among four individuals being investigated in connection with posts made on social media which allegedly had seditious tendencies towards His Majesty.

Liu reportedly uploaded a Facebook status that read: “Now in Bangkok. They Are Saying No to the King ”.

The police are still tracking down two more individuals to assist with investigations. — Bernama