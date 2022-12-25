Sungai Semenyih, Bukit Tampoi LRAs resume operations

SHAH ALAM: The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA), near here and Bukit Tampoi LRA in Negeri Sembilan, which had to be closed yesterday, have resumed operations today.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said the raw water sources of the two LRAs were successfully distributed at 8.30 am and 2 pm today after zero threshold odour number (TON) readings were recorded three times in a row.

Hee said the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), state government agencies and other parties involved have implemented mitigation measures at all locations involved in the odour pollution incident that caused the temporary closure of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRAs.

“A total of two suction tankers with a capacity of 11 and 6 tonnes have been used to clean up the remaining liquid. Meanwhile, 45 bags or 1.6 tonnes of activated carbon have been placed in several affected locations to improve the water’s deodorisation process.

“At the same time, three oil booms and one box of oil pads were used as a preventive measure yesterday. This pollution mitigation action is also helped by the release of Sungai Semenyih Dam water of around 360 million litres per day to help increase the dilution rate in Sungai Semenyih,” he said in a statement today.

The Selangor government and LUAS also expressed their appreciation to all parties involved and will continue monitoring the pollution locations closely, as a step for immediate prevention mitigation if there are any more traces of pollution, he said.

Yesterday, LUAS activated ‘Code Red’ based on the Water Resource Pollution Emergency Manual and the investigation found that the pollution was caused by an accident involving a truck carrying a load of perfume oil that occurred at 6.4 kilometres (km) to the Jenderam Hilir intake and 18 km to the Bukit Tampoi LRA.-Bernama