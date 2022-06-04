Super League: Kedah-JDT match postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Super League match involving Kedah Darul Aman FC and defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) which is supposed to take place on June 19 has been postponed until further notice.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) Chief Executive Officer Stuart Ramalingam(pix) said that MFL received an application for postponement of the match from Kedah on May 12 to enable them to have more time to prepare before their AFC Cup campaign in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia from June 24-30. .

Stuart said the MFL, which relayed Kedah’s request to JDT, received positive feedback from the Southern Tigers who supported the postponement.

“However, the new match date will be determined only after the AFC Cup group stage results,“ he said in a statement today.

Stuart also stressed that MFL will always provide cooperation to clubs like JDT, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur City FC who are playing in Asian competitive tournaments such as the Asian Champions League (ACL) and the AFC Cup.

JDT will meet Urawa Red Diamonds in the best of 16 ACL teams this August while Kedah and Malaysia Cup 2021 champions Kuala Lumpur City FC will play in Group G and Group H respectively in the AFC Cup.-Bernama