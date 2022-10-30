Taco Bell eyes 20 restaurants in Malaysia by end of 2022 and another 22 outlets next year

GEORGE TOWN: Popular American fast-food chain Taco Bell is targeting 20 restaurants in Malaysia by the end of the year and another 22 restaurants next year to meet the overwhelming appetite for its Mexican food by Malaysians.

Taco Bell Malaysia and Singapore principal operator and chief executive officer Harris Beh said the company currently has 15 outlets in Malaysia, including the latest restaurant located here in Penang.

“We are looking at an aggressive expansionary strategy which requires skills and insights. We do have experienced operators and a management team who are all dedicated and passionate about the brand.

“We have created a new segment in the quick service restaurant segment in Malaysia and one of the most interesting things about this segment is that there is no limit to its expansion,” he told Bernama at the launch yesterday.

The launch of the Taco Bell City Junction outlet in Penang marked the opening of the brand’s 15th outlet in Malaysia and its first in the northern region.

Going forward, Beh said the taco maker is also looking at possibly setting up three Taco Bell drive-throughs next year.

Gita Sriram, the company’s marketing and communications head, said Malaysians have really embraced the Mexican-inspired cuisine despite tacos, quesadillas, and burritos being foreign cuisine.

She said Taco Bell’s advantages include the affordable food price and superior service compared with other fast food restaurants.

“We are excited to be here and we have (every) intention to spread our wings wider in Malaysia,” she added. - Bernama