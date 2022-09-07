Taiwan drops Malaysia from visa-free entry category

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan has temporarily suspended visa-free entry from travellers from a slew of countries, including Malaysia, The Edge Markets reports.

Others on the list are: Singapore, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Brunei, the Philippines, Russia, Chile, Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua.

No reason was given for the temporary suspension.

This comes after Taiwan said on Monday that it would resume visa-free entry for travellers from countries it currently shares diplomatic ties with.

The Taipei Representative Office in Singapore said a press release on the adjustment of border control measures issued on Monday had been “misunderstood”, CNA reported.