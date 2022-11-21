Tajuddin, Annuar want BN to stay in Opposition

PETALING JAYA: Several Umno division chiefs have asked their party and coalition to remain in the opposition.

They include Tan Sri Annuar Musa (Ketereh) and Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Malaysiakini reports.

“The people didn’t give us the mandate. We are ready to be in the opposition... To me, Umno doesn’t have to beg from anyone.

“Unless we are given the prime minister position, then perhaps Umno can support (a new coalition),” Annuar was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin reportedly said Umno is supposed to be a dominant party, not play “kingmaker”.