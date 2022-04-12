TDM’s KMI Healthcare records RM78.1m revenue in Q3

KUANTAN: TDM Bhd’s healthcare arm, Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI Healthcare), recorded a revenue of RM78.1 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, a 38% increase compared with RM56.4 million in the same period the previous year.

KMI Healthcare CEO Dr Rayney Azmi Ali said various factors contributed to the financial result, including the increase in the use of beds and ownership of insurance by the society.

“This is an achievement for the healthcare division to record such income, which if we look at the reasons are from the addition of outpatients and inpatients in addition to bed utilisation up to 60% in Q3,” he said at the 25th Anniversary of KMI Kuantan Medical Center (KMI Kuantan) and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) accreditation ceremony here on Dec 3.

The event was also attended by TDM chairman Datuk Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil.

Dr Rayney Azmi said the construction of a new hospital in Kemaman, Terengganu is expected to start next year, making it an addition to the five existing hospitals currently managed by KMI Healthcare.

Besides KMI Kuantan, KMI Healthcare manages four hospitals, namely KMI Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), KMI Kelana Jaya (Selangor), KMI Taman Desa (Kuala Lumpur) and KMI Tawau (Sabah).

Meanwhile, Tengku Farok Hussin said KMI Kuantan would improve its services by adding expertise in addition to constructing an additional building next to the hospital next year and is expected to start operations in early 2027.

He added that the building, which involved an estimated cost of RM100 million, would be built on land with an area of 1.011 hectares and house an additional 80 patient beds as well as vehicle parking facilities. - Bernama